Tests completed

It closed in Barcelona, ​​Spain, the second and last day of tests organized by Pirelli following the performance of the Iberian GP which saw – once again – the undisputed success of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. The Italian company wants to test the tires that will be used in the 2024 season and this time it was up to Mercedes and Ferrari to lend a hand in this stage of development.

At work Schumacher and Sainz

In yesterday’s day Charles Leclerc and George Russell took to the track, while this time it was the turn of the other starting driver for the Prancing Horse – Carlos Sainz – and at the third guide of the silver-black arrows, Mick Schumacher. The German in particular was under special observation, given that he is desperate for a star seat on the grid for 2024.

617 laps of blanket-free tire testing successfully completed at Barcelona ✅ #Fit4F1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/iZILjfk1Mo — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) June 7, 2023

More than two completed GPs each

Schumacher Jr. certainly doesn’t lack workaholic skills, given that he completed 152 laps on the Catalan facility, one more than those made yesterday by Russell. Overall, Mick – who in recent months has contributed a lot to the development of Mercedes updates by carrying out intense work on the simulator – has completed the duration of the Spanish GP almost two and a half times, covering a total of over 700 km. For him it was the first ever outing at the wheel of the Brackley single-seater.

Lots of data for Pirelli

At Ferrari, Sainz instead completed 147 laps, about twenty less than those covered yesterday by Leclerc. Overall, over the two days, Pirelli was able to accumulate important data on a grand total of 617 laps, all completed without the use of tire warmers before the cars entered the track. In fact, this will be the big – and discussed – novelty for next season.