Pirelli test in Barcelona

As known, on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 June, Pirelli has scheduled a two days on the track with Ferrari and Mercedes to test the 2024 tyres. The tires for next season, as told by Simone Berra, Chief Engineer of Pirelli, have the primary objective of not using tyrewarmers: “We are looking for a structure that favors the heating of the rubber.

We therefore want a product that is less stiff at the start and that stiffens as the pressure increases. We are trying different constructions. The goal for 2024 is to work without electric blankets. For this, we need a product with good structural resistance, but which is also capable of working at low pressures in the first warm-up laps and which helps the tire enter the operating window”.

They met on the track today Charles Leclerc for Ferrari and George Russell for Mercedes. The Monegasque beat – although obviously it is not possible to make comparisons without knowing the type of tires and power unit configuration used – his colleague both in the number of laps completed and in lap time.

From the data provided by Pirelli, in fact, the Ferrari driver stopped the clock on‘1’18.197with the rival of the Silver Arrows dressed in black who signed a 1’18,400.

167 laps completed by Leclerc, against 151 by Russell.

Carlos Sainz for Ferrari and Mick Schumacher for Mercedes will be on track tomorrow, who will test the W14 for the first time since he took on the role of third driver in the team directed by Toto Wolff.