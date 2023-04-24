The compound choices for the Monaco and Spanish Grands Prix were communicated today to all the teams. In the Principality, from 26 to 28 May, the ten teams will have the three softest compounds at their disposal, C3, C4 and C5. In Barcelona, ​​however, from 2 to 4 June, the trio chosen is C1, C2 and C3.

As per tradition, the choice of the softest compounds in the range is confirmed for the Monaco race. Along the streets of the Monte-Carlo street circuit, the tires are little used both because the cars travel on them at lower speeds than in the other rounds of the world championship and because the asphalt is not particularly abrasive, far from it! Furthermore, the roads are reopened every evening and therefore, due to the continuous passage of private vehicles, the track is not rubberized as usually happens during a race weekend. The level of grip to which Formula 1 drivers are normally used is therefore mainly sought through a high-downforce aerodynamic configuration, the highest of the entire world championship calendar.

The Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona has now become a “classic” of the season. The Spanish Grand Prix has been held continuously on this track since 1991. This year there is a return to the old in the layout, with the removal of the last chicane and a consequent shortening of the length of the lap, now reduced to 4.657 kilometres. This modification will make the last sector much more streamlined and less harsh on the tires in terms of traction but, at the same time, will subject them to further lateral stress in the last two fast corners, now 14 and 15, already put to the test test in other points of the circuit, such as turns 3 and 9. Another factor that will have to be taken into consideration in terms of degradation is the asphalt temperature, given that last year, despite the race being scheduled a few weeks before , it had already reached 50 degrees on the runway.

Therefore, for this race Pirelli has chosen the compounds C1 as P Zero White hard, C2 as P Zero Yellow medium and C3 as P Zero Red soft. If nominally it is the same range as last year, in 2023 the C1 is a new compound (the hardest available is the C0) which made its debut in a positive way precisely in the first Grand Prix of the season, in Bahrain.