Before and after the summer we stay in Europe

The longest season in Formula 1 history continues with three more races in Europe: the first two – Hungary and Belgium – before the summer break and the third – Holland – when the track returns. For these three events, Pirelli will use all the compounds that are part of the 2024 range.

It starts to Budapest – from 19 to 21 July – with the softest trio, composed of C3 as Hard, C4 as Medium and C5 as Soft.

A week later the race will take place on one of the most fascinating and challenging slopes with a wide range of curves and some important compressions determined by the altimetry, that of Spa Francorchampswhere the central compound combination will be used: C2 as Hard, C3 as Medium and C4 as Soft.

Finally, to Zandvoorta very severe track characterised by two banked curves and where the race takes place from 23 to 25 August, we move on to the harder trio, used for example yesterday at Silverstone: C1 as Hard, C2 as Medium and C3 as Soft.