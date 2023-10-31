The union between continues Pirelli and Maserati. From the first Biturbo launched in 1982 with the Cinturato P7 up to the full electric GranTurismo Folgore with P Zero Elect tyres, the tires of the Milanese company have accompanied the history of the Trident’s granturismos. And today the union is renewed through tailor-made original equipment for the cars symbolizing this tradition: P Zero and P Zero Elect, dedicated respectively to the Maserati GranTurismo and the GranTurismo Folgore, while for Maserati Biturbo collectors a new Cinturato P7 of the Collezione range, exhibited at the recently concluded edition of the Bologna Vintage Car and Motorcycle Show. All tires with dedicated development, in collaboration with Maserati, as indicated by the MGT marking on the side of these products.

P Zero EP Zero Winter for the new Granturismo

For the current generation of GranTurismo, recently presented in two versions, with traditional and electric engines, Pirelli has developed three ad hoc pieces of equipment, all with different sizes between front (20”) and rear (21”). For the hot season there is Pirelli P Zero on the internal combustion variant, while for the GranTurismo Folgore a P Zero with Elect marking is available, which identifies tires with specific technologies for electrified cars. To offer control and handling even in the cold, the GranTurismo can be equipped with Pirelli P Zero Winter, approved by Maserati as the ideal solution in winter conditions for both engines.

P Zero is the UHP tire chosen by the most prestigious car manufacturers for high-performance models, and is made with increasing reliance on virtual modeling and simulation, which allow the tire to be precisely adapted to the characteristics of each car. Simulations which are always followed by objective and subjective test sessions on the track, useful for optimizing the behavior of both the tire and the car itself.

Cinturato P7 for the Maserati Biturbo

The first Maserati GT produced on an industrial scale dates back to the early 1980s. And the Biturbo, a compact high-performance coupé that was born with Pirelli Cinturato P7 tyres. This tyre, derived directly from experience in the World Rally Championship, was the first ultra-low profile to be introduced on the market. Its characteristic was a tire with a lower sidewall compared to the tread width that had never been seen before, a feature that greatly increased the car’s cornering grip. The Cinturato P7 soon became one of the leading tires for high performance cars and would later be supplied as original equipment on the Biturbo S, the enhanced and even sportier version introduced exactly forty years ago, in 1983. Today the Cinturato P7 returns to range for the Maserati Biturbo in size 205/55 R14 in the catalog of the Pirelli Collezione line, dedicated to classic cars. This Cinturato P7, marked MGT, he was brought back to life in collaboration with Maserati Classiche and is characterized by an appearance completely similar to the original, both in the tread design and in the lettering, but made with modern materials and technologies.