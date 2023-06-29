Pirelli, technology show: it has just approved 10 different tires to equip the Lotus Eletre, the British manufacturer’s first electric hyper-SUV. The tires have been made with different sizes for the front and rear and are available both without and with Seal Inside technology. In particular, a 22” (275/40R22, 315/35R22) and a 23” (275/35R23, 315/30R23) P Zero were developed, both designed to find a balance between comfort and car performance in the sports driving. Furthermore, a 22” P Zero Corsa (275/40R22 and 315/35R22) was developed to ensure even higher performance. All the tires have been designed to meet the needs of a market that is experiencing a real revolution, faster and more challenging than ever before.

A demanding job

The Lotus Eletre is a very special car: it weighs 2.5 tons and is 5.1 meters long. But it goes very fast and therefore requires high-performance tyres. For this reason, Pirelli’s designers have developed specific Elect tires for electric use, with a large footprint and specific compounds that maximize grip, reducing slippage under acceleration given by the immediate torque of the electric motors. In addition, Elect tires are designed to reduce rolling noise, making for a quieter and more comfortable ride. All the tire sizes developed for the Lotus Eletre have obtained class A in wet grip and almost all are in class A in noise, characteristics certified by the values ​​of the European label. Furthermore, to make the 22″ and 23″ P Zero tires for the Lotus Eletre even safer, there is the optional presence of Seal Inside technology, which maintains the pressure inside the tire even after a puncture, allowing you to proceed in the march.

Common development

The Pirelli development team worked in close collaboration with the car manufacturer Lotus to achieve very high levels of detail in the design. Tire development was conducted with the aid of virtual design tools, defining the tire specifications through 3D modeling, even before producing physical prototypes, making the interaction between Pirelli and the car manufacturer even more effective.