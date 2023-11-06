Pirelli is studying a new type of tire for 2025

There Pirelli she has just secured her renewal in Formula 1 until at least the 2027 season and, thanks to this security, she can study the solutions to the challenges that await her on her journey in the Circus. One of these concerns tire management, a key factor in Formula 1 and sometimes a puzzle for both drivers and teams.

Once the 2023 World Cup is over, the Milanese company will not go on holiday but will get to work as and more than before. In fact, Pirelli’s plans for the 2025 season include studying a new type of tires that is capable of reducing degradation without compromising the action on the track, thus not making diversified strategies disadvantageous.

Isola’s words

However, drivers, even in Brazil, have complained about tire management. In response, the head of Pirelli’s motorsport section Mario Isola announced the analysis that the Milanese company will conduct in depth in the coming weeks to understand if there are conditions for a new type of tyre: “What we want to understand is how to modify the action on the track and reduce degradation. We need to design a tire with a different level of degradation, but it is important to understand whether there could be unintended consequences“.

What are these unintended consequences? For example, a series of one-stop races with much less marked degradation, which would further flatten the grands prix: “Without high degradation, there is no reason to aim for a two-stop race. However, I also believe that most of the action on the track is due to tire degradation and tire management. If we reduce this aspect, I am convinced that the risk is that of having a train of cars: it is clear that just as I can push, everyone else can also push“.