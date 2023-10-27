Pif and Pirelli, joint venture for the construction of a plant in Saudi Arabia

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Pirelli have partnered to establish a joint venture aimed at building a tire production plant in Saudi Arabia. This agreement involves a significant investment of 550 million dollars, as reported by Mf. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund will hold 75% of the shares of the joint venture, while Pirelli will be the strategic and technological partner holding the remaining 25%. The transaction, as specified in the press release, is subject to the approval of the competent authorities and the satisfaction of certain conditions established in the agreement. It is important to note that this initiative will not have any negative impacts on Pirelli’s debt reduction objectives by 2025.



Read also: Pirelli and Brembo, we’re back to talking about the wedding: is it the right time?

The manufacturing plant will be located in Kaec (King Abdullah Economic City), located 100 kilometers north of Jeddah, and is expected to begin production in 2026. This plant will be dedicated to the production of high-quality Pirelli brand tires for the passenger car segment. Additionally, a new local brand will be introduced for the Saudi Arabian market and surrounding regions, with tires produced within the new facility. The planned annual production capacity for this plant in Saudi Arabia is 3.5 million tyres, bringing with it economic benefits and a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

Read also: Pirelli and Formula 1 renew their partnership until 2027

Furthermore, this joint venture will represent a significant lever to attract further investments to Saudi Arabia, thus helping to further develop the local industry. Marco Tronchetti Provera, executive vice president of Pirelliunderlined the importance of this initiative, stating that “being able to count on local production in Saudi Arabia, one of the most promising markets today and in line with our positioning in high added value and electricrepresents a great opportunity for Pirelli.”

Despite an uncertain start, Pirelli shares closed up 1.08%, reaching a value of 4.11 euros, after the announcement of this partnership with the PIF. This collaboration with Pirelli is just the latest in a series of investments by PIF in the automotive sector. Recently, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund announced a joint venture worth $500 million with Hyundai to set up an automotive plant in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, PIF launched the Tasaru National Automotive and Mobility Investment Company, a company focused on local development of supply chain and manufacturing capabilities in the industry automotive.

Finally, it should be mentioned that Pirelli is currently in a situation where Chinese partners are exiting its shareholder agreement, which could have further implications on the company’s future. In fact, there has been a lot of talk about a possible merger with Brembo. At the moment it remains a remote option, but the hope of creating a large luxury components hub remains.

Subscribe to the newsletter

