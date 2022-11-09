The Fridays of the Austin and Mexico Grand Prix were conditioned by 180 minutes of free practice dedicated to testing with the new Pirelli 2023. The tests were conducted to finalize the compositions of the compounds, after the structure had been frozen at the end of the summer. – early autumn. Own the new tire structure is an important element of change for next season, one of the few to break an otherwise total technical continuity. To overcome the problems that emerged at the beginning of the season, the Italian company opted to strengthen the 2023 product, in order to reduce the pressure with a greater grip guaranteed by the rubber, at the same time influencing the balance of the car.

In the month of July Mario Isola explained to FormulaPassion.it how, despite the new regulations should have prevented the transfer of heat between the braking group-rim-rubber to manage the temperature of the tires, the teams were still able to replicate the phenomenon. Pirelli in particular found a high level of control over the growth of tire running pressures, which was greater than expected: “This year we reduced the temperature of the front tire warmers by 30 ° C, which is about 3 psi more increase from static to stabilized pressures in gear. So, if for example last year they started at 20 psi and then went up 1 psi in the race, this season we were expecting an increase of 4 psi. All the teams, however, manage to contain it at 2 psi, therefore they are able to control it through the cooling inside the rim“.

To counteract the reduced increase in inflation pressures with the car in motion, in order not to jeopardize the structural integrity of the product, Pirelli was forced to increase the prescriptions for static pressures, as explained by Isola: “The machines are strong, the performances are high, perhaps more than initially thought and despite the fact that so many components have been standardized and the temperatures of the electric blankets have been lowered, the teams are very good at not increasing the pressure between the static and running conditions so much. Since what interests us is that the running pressure reaches a certain level, during the races thanks to the data collected we had seen that this growth was lower than we had estimated and therefore we raised the initial static pressures a little to balance this. effect”.

The 2022 single-seaters thus found themselves traveling at high inflation pressures, in particular at the front, as underlined by the chief engineer Pirelli Simone Berra to the editorial staff of RaceFans: “At the moment we have a big difference [di pressione, ndr] between front and rear and we would like to reduce it a bit. Our goal is to ride with lower pressures at the front ”. Taking the prescriptions of the last three world championship rounds, it becomes clear what Berra describes:

FRONT REAR AUSTIN 23.0 PSI 20.0 PSI MEXICO 23.5 PSI 20.0 PSI BRAZIL 24.0 PSI 22.0 PSI

The higher inflation pressures at the front have accentuated the understeer behavior of the 2022 cars, a factor that has certainly not helped teams that, like Red Bull, struggled with a car already prone to understeer in the first part of the season. However, engineer Berra explains that the 2023 tires will have a reinforced structure, allowing pressure to drop without jeopardizing the integrity of the rubber: “The new structure is more rigid and gives us greater structural resistance, so that we can go down with the pressure and that the rubber can work better”.

“We had information that the front tires are the weakest axle at the moment, so we worked a lot on the structure of the front”, Berra explains. “The new structure, with the new integrity test we did on the front, gives us the possibility to slightly decrease the front pressure. Therefore, what we expect for next year, if the load peaks do not change too much, is that the pressure at the front will decrease a bit ”. The new Pirelli will therefore alter the balance of the car, moving the limit more towards the rear axle. A change that teams will have to be able to anticipate in the design phase, especially as regards suspension mechanics.