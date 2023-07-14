The range of Pirelli P Zero tires is expanding and to present its new products, the Italian company has chosen the prestigious stage of the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​of which it is the Exclusive Tire Partner. The history of the P Zero family begins in 1986, when this line of high-performance tires established itself on the market so much that today it is the leader in terms of approvals obtained by the main car manufacturers, reaching over 1,300. Over time, Pirelli has focused on an “Eco-Safety Design” approach, using innovative materials and tools, including virtual research learned in motorsport to speed up design.

The new Pirelli P Zeros

The new range therefore includes the Pirelli P Zero E, which has obtained triple class A in the European label on all measures (rolling resistance, wet braking, noise) and contains more than 55% of natural and recycled materials . The analysis carried out on this tire shows a 24% reduction in CO emissions 2 equivalent compared to a previous generation Pirelli tyre. The P Zero E also offers the new Pirelli RunForward technology, which allows you to travel for about 40 km after a puncture at a maximum speed of 80 km/h.

Supercar tyre

Also at Goodwood, the Italian company is presenting the P Zero R, the tire for the best-performing supercars yet suitable for everyday use. This new product capitalizes on the close collaboration between Pirelli and the car manufacturers of the highest segments, which are supplied with tires developed specifically for the various models and with characteristics in line with current market needs. For the P Zero R, in addition to the performance required by these cars, the Pirelli engineers worked to give it progressive behaviour, control in different driving conditions on both dry and wet surfaces, reduced rolling resistance and noise and constant performance over sportier use.

The Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS, born for the track

Finally, the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS which represents the maximum expression for use on the track. It is a semi-slick tyre, approved for road use, designed primarily for the original equipment of hypercars for which it is developed with dedicated versions. An even higher level of performance on the circuit, greater consistency of performance and safety in the wet compared to the previous generation are the main characteristics of the P Zero Trofeo RS.