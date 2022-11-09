Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Pirates won and matched the series against Titans in basketball semifinal

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2022
Sports
pirates

Pirates vs Titans

Pirates vs Titans

The second game of the key was played this Tuesday.

Bogota Pirates Takes breath in the semifinals of Colombian basketball by defeating Titanes on Tuesday.

The team from Bogota won 77-66 against Barranquilla, at the El Salitre Coliseum in the capital.

Thus, the semifinal series is tied 1-1. The series now moves to Barranquilla.

