Vedomosti: RKN will block pirated services for LGBT propaganda in content

Roskomnadzor (RKN) will begin to block pirates whose video content contains LGBT propaganda. Previously, only legal services were responsible for demonstrating such content to Russian audiences, they report “Vedomosti”.

Participants in the anti-piracy memorandum (RKN, Media Communication Union (MCS) and copyright holders) have implemented a mechanism for blocking such resources; it combines information from the Unified Register of Prohibited Materials and another register into which links to pirated content are uploaded by legal services on a voluntary basis.

“The copyright holders agreed with the RKN to download from the anti-piracy register links to individual pirated copies of video content that fall under the requirements of the law banning LGBT propaganda,” the article clarifies. After analyzing the links, Roskomnadzor will block services that contain prohibited content.

Earlier, the State Duma spoke about the possibility of blocking all VPN services in the country. They explained that Roskomnadzor does not intentionally block those VPN services that work for specialized legal entities.