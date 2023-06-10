An attempt to hijack a Turkish ship was successfully thwarted off the coast of Naples. This was announced on Friday, June 9, by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

According to available information, an SOS signal was received from the merchant ship, after which a special unit of the naval forces (Navy) was sent to help the crew. As a result of the joint operation of the San Marino battalion and the police, all 15 invaders were detained.

It is specified that the ship was attacked by a group of illegal migrants. Some of them were carrying weapons.

