The hacker obtained the username and password of a former employee’s account on TeamViewer, a popular program that allows users to remotely control their computers.

After logging in, the hacker, whose identity or motives were not known to the authorities, deleted the software used by the water plant to treat drinking water, “No failures reported as a result of the accident, and no one in the city reported illness due to a water-related failure,” According to the report.

The incident, which has not been previously reported and is still under investigation by the FBI, is one of a growing number of cyber attacks on US water infrastructure that have emerged recently.

A similar attack followed in Oldsmar, Florida, a few weeks later, in which a hacker also gained access to TeamViewer’s account, raising the percentage of disinfectants in drinking water to toxic levels. But an employee immediately noticed the movement of the computer’s cursor, and canceled changes made by the hacker.

NBC quoted Kent Backman, a researcher at cybersecurity firm Dragos, that usernames and passwords for at least 11 accounts of Oldsmar water network employees were circulated on the dark web.

Americans are living these days on the impact of cyber attacks targeting government and private networks, and they have carried out extortion operations to demand ransom to end their attacks, which targeted companies that operate vital parts of American supply chains.

But of all critical infrastructure components in the United States, drinking water systems may be the most vulnerable to hacker activities, as it is difficult to ensure that all those responsible for them follow basic cybersecurity steps, while it is easy to cause great harm to large numbers of people, by be targeted.

The US Agency for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security, the main arm of the federal government charged with defending cybersecurity, is tasked with helping to secure the country’s infrastructure, including water. But her work is currently limited to providing advice to institutions that request it.

Only hundreds of water utilities in the United States, numbering more than 50,000, choose to use the services of the Agency for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security, said Ann Cutler, a spokeswoman for the agency.

Because of the importance of the drinking water sector, the White House plans to launch a voluntary cooperation in cybersecurity between the federal government and US water utilities, similar to the collaboration announced with the energy industry in April.