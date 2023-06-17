Piratas de Bogotá qualified this Friday for the semifinal of the Professional Basketball League, beating Cimarrones del Chocó 94-86 in the third and final game of the quarterfinal series, played at the El Saltre Coliseum.

The Bogotá quintero will face Cafeteros de Armenia in the semifinals, which on Thursday had left Motilones de Cúcuta on the road. The series will begin this Monday.

The Bogotá quintero was building the victory from the first quarter, when he began to forge a difference that he later managed throughout the game: that period ended 29-15 in favor of those led by José Tapias.

However, the quintero from Choco began to close the gap: the second quarter ended 55-40 for Piratas and the third was very favorable for the visitors, who came within four points (69-65).

In the last quarter, Pirates managed the advantage and thus achieved their presence in the semifinals, thanks to a great performance by American Jeremy Smith, who contributed 26 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. He was the top scorer of the match.

His compatriots Desmond Holloway and Jalen Dupree also had an important contribution: 25 points and five assists, in the case of the former, and 21 and 10, in the case of the latter.

For Cimarrones, the top scorer was Héctor Díaz, with 25 points, 8 rebounds and two assists.

The other semifinal of the Professional Basketball League

Also this Friday, Caribbean Storm Islands crushed Búcaros, 86-32, to prevail 2-0 in their quarterfinal series.

The San Andresans will face the current champion, Titanes de Barranquilla, who had swept Team Cali on Tuesday.

