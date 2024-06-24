Home page World

Actor and professional surfer Tamayo Perry was killed in a shark attack off Hawaii at the age of 49. Authorities provide details and issue a warning.

Honolulu – On Sunday (June 23) a tragic accident occurred off the coast of Hawaii. A 49-year-old man was attacked and killed by a shark while surfing. The surfer was actor Tamayo Perry, known among other things for his role as a pirate in the Hollywood film “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

According to a spokeswoman for Honolulu Emergency Services, Shayne Enright, Perry was surfing with others near Goat Island on the Hawaiian island of Oahu when the predator fatally attacked him. Other surfers are said to be SkyNews They saw the actor being attacked by the shark and called the emergency services. The rescue team arrived shortly after 1 p.m. (local time) and brought Perry to shore on a jet ski. But there they could only confirm the 49-year-old’s death.

Known as pirate from “Pirates of the Caribbean”: Tamayo Perry killed in shark attack – “People loved him”

Perry, who was born in Hawaii, had several bite wounds that clearly indicated a shark attack. He also lost a leg and an arm.

Tamayo Perry surfing on the north coast of Oahu, Hawaii. The 49-year-old was attacked and killed by a shark off the Hawaiian island. © Dreamstime/Nalukai/Imago

Perry’s hometown was shocked by the accident. The head of the Honolulu Maritime Safety Authority, Kurt Lager, said at a press conference: “Tamayo’s personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else even more.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi called Perry’s death a “tragic loss.”

He landed a few acting roles – Perry recently lived in Hawaii, gave surfing courses

Tamayo Perry lived in Hawaii and was known there as a lifeguard and professional surfer. He began his career with the Ocean Safety Department in July 2016. In addition to his work as a lifeguard, he finally ventured into the film and television industry – with success. Among other things, he played a pirate in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” in 2011 alongside Johnny Depp aka “Captain Jack Sparrow”.

Actor and surfer Tamayo Perry died at the age of 49 due to a shark attack in Hawaii. © Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Perry also had roles in films such as “Blue Crush” and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” as well as in the series “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0”. Most recently, he gave surfing lessons and ran a surf shop on Oahu with his wife Emilia.

Warnings after attack on Hawaii beach – shark attacks have doubled in 2023

Following the attack on Tamayo Perry, shark warnings were issued in the area around Malaekahana Beach on Oahu. Authorities urge caution and recommend following simple safety measures to minimize the risk of a shark attack. This includes not swimming alone and not wearing shiny jewelry that could attract sharks, such as APNews reported.

The tragic incident highlights the danger of shark attacks. According to a Statistics from the Florida Museum of Natural History The number of fatal attacks is expected to double by 2023. Last year, 69 unprovoked shark attacks were recorded worldwide in which people were injured or killed. Ten of these attacks ended in death. A teenager (15), for example, died in a shark attack while on vacation in Australia.

Gavin Naylor, director of the shark research program at the Florida Museum of Natural History, explained: “The likelihood of being bitten by a shark remains extremely low.” The majority of the attacks have occurred in the USA and Australia. Surfers are particularly at risk because sharks often mistake them for seals. It is unknown what type of shark attacked Perry.

