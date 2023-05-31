Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar's Revenge is a 2017 film directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, the fifth installment of the series.

Plot

Thirteen years after the events of the third film, 12-year-old Henry Turner boards the Flying Dutchman to meet his father, Captain Will Turner; the boy informs his father that thanks to Poseidon’s Trident he will be able to free him by breaking the curse that binds him to the ship, but Will thinks that the trident is impossible to find and therefore orders him to forget it and never look for it again.

In the Caribbean Sea, nine years later, the young Henry is embarked on board the HMS Monarch, a Royal Navy ship that is hunting a pirate ship. The two vessels enter the Devil’s Triangle, a region of uncharted waters west of the Windward Islands from which ships are unlikely to escape. Henry tries to warn Captain Toms of impending danger, but is arrested for insubordination and charged with treason. In the Triangle, the Monarch, after having found the remains of the pirate ship she was pursuing, is attacked by the crew of ghost sailors of the Silent Mary. The ghosts of the Silent Mary, led by the terrifying Captain Armando Salazar, kill all the sailors. However, Salazar finds a wanted poster depicting Jack Sparrow and leaves only Henry alive, since he always leaves a man alive to tell what happened, so he instructs him to inform Sparrow that he is coming to kill him.

Meanwhile, on the island of Saint Martin, the young astronomer Carina Smyth is sentenced to death on charges of witchcraft due to her knowledge in astronomy and watchmaking. The girl manages to escape from her cell, but she is chased by the guards; she later meets Henry, also sentenced to death for treason and she, having learned of the boy’s interest in the Trident, reveals to him that she knows a way to find it. The two therefore try to escape, but the girl is captured again by the Navy.

Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge: the cast of the film



We’ve seen the plot of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Johnny DeppJack Sparrow

Javier BardemArmando Salazar

Brenton ThwaitesHenry Turner

Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth

Kevin McNallyJoshamee Gibbs

Golshifteh Farahani: Shansa

David WenhamScarfield

Stephen Graham: Scrum

Geoffrey RushHector Barbossa

Angus Barnett Mullroy

Martin KlebbaMarty

Adam BrownCremble

Giles New: Murtogg

Paul McCartneyJack Teague

