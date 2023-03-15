Until recently it seemed that it was almost impossible for Johnny Depp to return to play Captain Jack Sparrow in the series of Pirates of the Caribbean. However, it seems that there is an open door for him to return.

That is what the producer behind this Disney franchise, Jerry Bruckheimer, implied. This creative took advantage of the recent Oscar Awards ceremony to talk about the matter and commented on it with a well-known US outlet.

When asked if the actor could play this charismatic pirate again, he replied ‘we’ll see. I would really love it. I would like to see it in the movie. It is all I can tell you’.

After the scandal that occurred due to Depp’s trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, many doors ended up closed for this artist. But Bruckheimer did not turn his back on him, but kept hoping to see him again in his films.

Fountain: Disney.

More than Jerry Bruckheimer, it was Disney that did not want to be associated with Johnny Depp much because of the controversy surrounding him, which could harm the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean.

But what happened in court in 2022 works in favor of the actor. Obviously, Bruckheimer was asked that he is on his way to the series and he said ‘we all work on it; we’ll see how it turns out. But we are very excited; I think we’ll have a great script, and we’re close’.

What is the future of Pirates of the Caribbean with or without Johnny Depp?

While Pirates of the Caribbean 6 – tentative title – is in planning and it is not known if Johnny Depp will participate, a spin-off or derivative of the main series is also planned.

In this the actress Margot Robbie would participate playing another character. Jerry Bruckheimer commented that both stories are in development but one will come out before the other. However, it is a mystery which of the two projects will see the light of day first.

What is dead, at least for now, are Disney’s plans to reboot the franchise and there was news about it in October 2018.

There was even information that the scriptwriters of deadpoolRhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

But with the departure of both of the project the following year, it was practically dead. So it is to be expected that things will go as expected in the years to come.

In addition to Pirates of the Caribbean and Johnny Depp we have more movie information at EarthGamer.