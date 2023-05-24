Pirates of the Caribbean – On Stranger Tides: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Wednesday 24 May 2023, on Italia 1 in prime time from 21.20 the film Pirates of the Caribbean – Wine Bottle of the Sea, directed by Rob Marshall, released in cinemas in 2011, sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean – Ai edge of the world. It is also the fourth film in the famous Pirates of the Caribbean film saga. There are many differences compared to the other films in the saga: the plot is loosely based on the novel Haunted Seas by Tim Powers, Gore Verbinski is not the director, most of the cast of the first three films (including Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley) do not appear in this film. Also, most of the filming took place in Hawaii rather than the Caribbean. What is the plot of Pirates of the Caribbean – On Stranger Tides, what the cast and trailer and where to stream the film? Here is all the information.

Plot

When a castaway is found off the coast of Spain and reveals he knows the location of the Fountain of Youth, King Ferdinand VI of Spain and King George II of England (Richard Griffiths) set out to be the first to find the miraculous water. Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), meanwhile, learns that someone has stolen his identity to enlist a crew, and saves Gibbs (Kevin McNally) from the gallows. Barbossa (Goeffrey Rush), after losing his leg and the Black Pearl, has become a privateer in the pay of the English government and the King entrusts him with the task of conquering the Source.

After a daring escape from the royal palace, Sparrow goes to the inn The Captain’s Daughter to locate the imposter. Here he discovers that the identity thief is his former flame, Angelica Teach (Penélope Cruz), daughter of the famous pirate Edward ‘Blackbeard’ Teach (Ian McShane). The woman kidnaps him and takes him on his father’s ship, the legendary Queen Anne’s Revenge. Barbossa instructs Gibbs to lead him to the Spring, while Jack discovers that Teach wants to drink the water of eternal youth to nullify a prophecy that predicted certain death for him. To obtain immortality, according to the plot of Pirates of the Caribbean – On Stranger Tides, one must recover the two Silver Goblets that belonged to Ponce de Leon and obtain the tears of a mermaid. Whoever drinks the glass with the teardrop will be eternally young, whoever drinks the one containing only water will age instantly.

At WhiteCap Bay, Blackbeard manages to capture a mermaid and the cabin boy Philip Swift (Sam Claflin) falls in love with her, naming her Serena (Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey). After retrieving the goblets from the depths of the sea, Sparrow, Barbossa and Teach meet at the Fountain. However, the fight between the pirates is interrupted by the arrival of the Spanish fleet which wants to destroy that profane place. In the chaos, Barbossa pierces Angelica and Blackbeard with his poisoned sword, but the power of the Source cannot save both.

Pirates of the Caribbean – On Stranger Tides: the cast

Below is the cast of the film (actors/role):

Johnny DeppJack Sparrow

Penélope CruzAngelica Teach

Ian McShaneEdward “Blackbeard” Teach

Geoffrey RushHector Barbossa

Kevin McNallyJoshamee Gibbs

Sam ClaflinPhilip Swift

Astrid Bergès-Frisbey as Serena

Stephen Graham: Scrum

Richard Griffiths as King George II

Greg EllisTheodore Groves

Óscar Jaenada: The Spanish

Damian O’HareAndrew Gilette

Keith RichardsCaptain Teague

Gemma WardTamara

Trailer

Pirates of the Caribbean – On Stranger Tides: Streaming and TV

The film will be broadcast tonight, 24 May 2023, in the clear (free of charge) on Italia 1 (channel 6 of your remote control, 106 of the Sky decoder) in prime time, around 21.20. It is also possible to follow the film Pirates of the Caribbean in live streaming through the platform Mediaset Play.