Pirates of the Caribbean could return with a reset of two projects, according to what its Disney producer commented, they would surprise us with two films that would lift the saga after almost seven years of the last film. On the other hand, the ominous name of Captain Jack Sparrow was on the table and here we leave you the details and intentions of the production.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer already commented that two scripts are being worked on simultaneouslyso we could have two films in a row.

Seven years have passed since Salazar’s revenge However, it was commented thatThe new film would conveniently refresh the saga and give us a new start to the installments.

“We are working on it […] Jeff Nathanson is working on a script [de la saga de Piratas del Caribe]. We have another … We have two, and we don’t know who’s going to win the horse race right now. But hopefully, in the next month, I will have [cuando menos] a script, and maybe [con algo de suerte] “Disney wants to do it”.

So nothing is certain yet, but at least the scripts will be a concrete proposal that could be difficult to reject.

Pirates of the Caribbean: will Johnny Deep return to the franchise?

Without a doubt, Johnny Deep is an icon of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, Thanks to his impressive performance as Captain Jack Sparrow, the saga of our beloved sailors became one of the classics of cinema. However, After the divorce of Deep and actress Amber Heard, and due to the controversial discussion and the accusation of domestic abuse, the production that had a project in the pipeline, decided to cancel the project.

Despite this, now the producer commented that he would be very happy to have Deep back in the saga, but it is unlikely since the films would start from scratch:

“It’s a reboot, but if it were up to me, he’d be in it […]. I love him. He is a good friend. He is an amazing artist and has a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That wasn’t in the script, it was him doing a bit of Pepe Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was HIS interpretation of Jack Sparrow.

We will have to wait for news about the release of the new project, as well as the details of who will be in it.

