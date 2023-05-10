Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Man’s Chest: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Wednesday 10 May 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Man’s Chest, a 2006 film directed by Gore Verbinski and inspired by the attraction of the same name in the Disney Parks, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

On their wedding day, Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann are arrested by Lord Cutler Beckett, Governor of East India Company Affairs, for helping Captain Jack Sparrow escape. Lord Beckett will grant Will clemency only if he manages to recover Sparrow’s compass (capable of pointing towards what the wielder wants most in the world). Meanwhile, Jack Sparrow escapes from a prison after obtaining information, namely the drawing of a key. That same evening, Jack receives a visit from “Sputafuoco” Bill Turner, who has returned alive after the end of the curse described in the first film and now belongs to the crew of the Flying Dutchman, a ship captained by the fearsome Davy Jones. Bootstrap reminds him that thirteen years earlier, Jones had recovered the Black Pearl from the bottom of the sea, making Jack its captain. Now, in exchange for that favor, Jack must join Jones’s crew in order not to be dragged into the abyss together with his sailing ship by the monstrous Kraken and therefore, terrified, orders them to sail to the nearest mainland, i.e. the island of Pelegostos.

Will leaves to find Jack, who in the meantime has hidden on the island of the Pelegostos and they, who are a tribe of cannibals, have kidnapped him together with his crew. Meanwhile, Governor Swann has Elizabeth, who is his daughter, released from Port Royal prison but is captured and imprisoned by Ian Mercer, Beckett’s right hand, while the girl clandestinely embarks on a merchant ship bound for Tortuga. After escaping from the Pelegostos island, Will, Jack and his crew travel to Cuba to meet the voodoo priestess Tia Dalma, who reveals to them that Jones keeps his beating heart in the Phantom Chest and that he himself keeps the key to open it. Having tracked down the Flying Dutchman, Will agrees with Jack to take the key and exchange it for the compass, but is captured by the enemy crew; Jack then wants to trick Davy Jones by giving him Will to buy time, stab his heart and then come back to save the boy but Jones demands another 99 souls in exchange for his own.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Man’s Chest, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Johnny DeppJack Sparrow

Orlando BloomWill Turner

Keira KnightleyElizabeth Swann

Stellan Skarsgård as Bootstrap Bill Turner

Bill NighyDavy Jones

Jack DavenportJames Norrington

Kevin McNallyJoshamee Gibbs

Jonathan Pryce: Weatherby Swann

Lee ArenbergPintel

Mackenzie Crook: Ragetti

Tom HollanderCutler Beckett

Naomie HarrisTia Dalma

Alex Norton as Captain Bellamy

David BailieCotton

Martin KlebbaMarty

Streaming and TV

Where to see Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 10 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.