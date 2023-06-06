













Pirates of the Caribbean could return and Johnny Depp is not ruled out

Johnny Depp caused a huge stir after being denounced by his ex-partner Amber Heard for domestic violence. After this mess the actor was left out of the production of fantastic animals despite having a leading role. It was also rumored that he would have cut ties with the production of Pirates of the Caribbean for the same reasons.

However, after the problems that were faced in a public court, it seems that everything was solved and even the actor could return to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Nevertheless, the producer has only limited himself to saying that there are some franchise projects in the works and that Johnny Depp:

“He has no commitment at this time.”

Source: Disney

Although it is not a green light, it allows us to think that at least there are possibilities and the actor could return.

The exciting statements from Sean Bailey, the President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production are as follows:

“A really good and exciting story [para una nueva película de Piratas que] it honors the previous films.”

However, So far we only talk about projects in progress, so there would be plenty of time to have confirmations of any kind.

Where can I watch the Pirates of the Caribbean movies?

The five films in the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean They are available on Disney Plus.

