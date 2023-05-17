Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Pirates of the Caribbean – At the edge of the world, a 2007 film directed by Gore Verbinski, produced by Walt Disney Pictures, in co-production with Jerry Bruckheimer Films, and distributed by Buena Vista International. Written by Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio, inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at the Disney Parks, the film is the third film in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga.

Plot

In Port Royal, Lord Cutler Beckett hangs many people accused of piracy. During one of these executions, many condemned men manage to sing a song that invokes the intervention of the Council of the Pirate Brotherhood. Therefore Beckett instructs Davy Jones, now at his command, to destroy all pirate ships or outlaws.

Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, Hector Barbossa, Joshamee Gibbs and Tia Dalma travel to Singapore from Sao Feng to obtain the nautical charts necessary to get to the chest of the evil Davy Jones, in which Jack Sparrow and the Black Pearl are trapped. Jack, Barbossa and Feng are in fact part of the Nine Noble Pirates, who will have to reunite to face the threat of the East India Company.

While Beckett’s soldiers attack the pirates in Singapore, Will gets the papers from Feng, promising to give him Jack and demanding the Black Pearl in exchange so he can save his father Bootstrap from the Flying Dutchman.

Sailing beyond the borders of the world, the crew reaches the dimension in which Jack and the Black Pearl were trapped through the casket. On her way back, the Pearl encounters several dead souls including Elizabeth’s father and Governor Swann, who was killed by Beckett. Swann reveals to them that whoever stabs Davy Jones’ heart will have to take his place as captain of the Flying Dutchman and escort the souls of the dead at sea to the other world.

Resurfaced from limbo through an expedient intuited by Jack, the crew is imprisoned by Sao Feng who turns out to have always been in agreement with Beckett. While Jack takes time to organize his escape by tricking Beckett, Barbossa convinces Feng to side with the pirates, claiming that he can win against Davy Jones and Beckett by freeing the goddess Calypso; in exchange, Feng demands that Elizabeth be handed over to him, as he mistakenly believes that she is the reincarnation of the goddess.

Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Johnny DeppJack Sparrow

Orlando BloomWill Turner

Keira KnightleyElizabeth Swann

Stellan Skarsgård as Bootstrap Bill Turner

Bill NighyDavy Jones

Chow Yun-fat as Sao Feng

Geoffrey RushHector Barbossa

Jack DavenportJames Norrington

Kevin McNallyJoshamee Gibbs

Naomie Harris as Tia Dalma/Calypso

Tom HollanderCutler Beckett

Jonathan Pryce: Weatherby Swann

Lee ArenbergPintel

Mackenzie Crook: Ragetti

David BailieCotton

Martin KlebbaMarty

Keith RichardsEdward Teague

