Pirates of the Caribbean has become one of the film franchises most popular in recent years. Started in 2003 with The Curse of the Black Pearl, this jump to the big screen of a popular Disney theme park attraction has already released four sequels, but the sixth installment of it has not yet taken off.

What has been going on with Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Disney’s initial plan was that pirates of the caribbean 5 and 6 were shot consecutively, but it ended up being discarded after Salazar’s Revenge was released in 2017. It had been announced that Joachim Ronning, co-director of the fifth installment, would take care of the staging of the sixth film alone, but since the previous one did not work at the box office as expected —because i It grossed $794 million, when all previous sequels had hovered around or exceeded $1 billion in worldwide grosses. — began to doubt its realization.

The film will return with a new reboot or part 6. Source: Disney.

the depp case

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was left on page zero when, at the end of 2018, it was learned that Disney had decided to dispense with the services of Johnny Depp (although it is something that the company never officially announced) due to his legal dispute against Amber Heard, which did not make him look like a figure that the public of the mouse house should follow.

Most likely, we will no longer see Johnny Depp as the mythical Jack Sparrow. Photo: Disney.

change after change

At the beginning of 2020, it was first reported that Rønning would not repeat as director, while the script was entrusted to Ted Elliott (who had worked on the scripts for the previous five installments) along with Craig Mazin, creator of the acclaimed Chernobyl series. Around the same time, producer Jerry Bruckheimer announced that The first version of the script was almost ready and he hoped that Disney would like it, although the company apparently still has doubts about whether to make the tape or not.

female role

The last thing known at the end of 2020 is that Disney was preparing a spin-off of the saga with margot robbie directed by the cast and with a script by Christina Hodson, who had already collaborated with the actress in Birds of Prey and was going to tell a new story with completely different characters.

The listed actress Margot Robbie could star in a spin-off of Pirates of the Caribbean. Photo: Disney.

Johnny Depp, the mythical Jack Sparrow

There is nothing 100% certain, since Disney has been quite hermetic when its spokespersons have been asked about the continuity or not of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga. With two projects in mind, the sixth installment and the spin-off, the producer of the mouse doesn’t know what to do, especially with the thousands of online petitions that demand the return of Johnny Depp as the mythical Jack Sparrow, although that is the least likely to happen.