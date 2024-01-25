Back in January, precisely, in 2005, Eduardo Schuldt premiered Pirates in Callao. Almost twenty-five years later, he presents Pirates in Callao: the return of L'Hermite and under the new concept of Adventure Cinema. “It is a virtual reality experience in which you go to the cinema, you buy your ticket like anyone else, online or in the same place, you put on your large virtual reality glasses, which is the latest in technology that came out two months ago, and A whole adventure begins,” says enthusiastically the director of Condorito, El delfín, among other animated films.

“What will be seen for twenty minutes is something that I always dreamed of since I was a child, which was to be inside my favorite animated film, with the characters, to be part of that world. Well, with Pirates in Callao: the return of L'Hermite they will achieve it and not only the kids who go to the movies,” he adds.

Schuldt points out that when he learned about virtual reality, he realized that it was the perfect means to fulfill his childhood dream and that thanks to technology, which is advancing by leaps and bounds, it was possible to achieve it. “The adventure begins when you sit down and what you see is generated by a computer and suddenly you are inside the movie. For example, without spoilers, during a fight between Alberto (the protagonist), he is transported next to L'Hermite, obviously, the viewer is a third point of view, a witness to everything and will be able to follow Alberto, be behind him or the villain himself. What's more, virtual reality will allow you to avoid the swords in some scenes,” reveals the filmmaker.

Scene. The film will be seen starting today in the San Miguel theater. Photo: diffusion

He points out that this new technology makes you feel emotions ranging from a possible fall to fear in a nightmare. “You can look to the right, left, up or down and, for example, be in Alberto's same bedroom, which you see as a miniature, and if you want you can put your face inside the drawers, see what's there or look underneath.” from your bed and maybe your socks are lying around. Over the course of twenty minutes, you can experiment differently. Not only do you discover new things, but the sensations are very strong in this film. While it is a mix of classic cinematic storytelling, it has the latest in immersive technology. In short, going to the cinema to see Pirates in Callao: The Return of L'Hermite is like being in a theme park.”

He even confesses that the Adventure Cinema concept allows you to see your hands reflected on the same screen. “And just like that you start moving your fingers and those hands move the same way on the screen. In addition, the spectator can even shoot barrels. It is a unique experience that for now can only be experienced at Cineplanet San Miguel. Depending on how it goes, we will go to other theaters.”

-Why did you choose Pirates in Callao from all your filmography?

-Because even though I have directed more blockbusters like El delfín or Condorito, Pirates in Callao is the most remembered and is clearly Peruvian. I remember that I made that story begin and end at Real Felipe, and that year visits to that fortress increased by 200%. And they made us illustrious citizens (smiles).”

