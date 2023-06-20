Piratas was excited about reaching the final of the Professional Basketball League and was 12 points ahead of Cafeteros, but collapsed in the last quarter and ended up losing 92-86 at the El Salitre Coliseum, a result that leaves his future in the tournament very compromised.

The Bogotá quintero will now have to win both away games in Rionegro to access a final again, a task that seems very complicated.

Piratas began to gain distance in the first quarter, with five triples in that period, to reach a 9-point lead. Cafeteros came upon him and put him within three points, forcing coach José Tapias to call a timeout and calm the waters.

“If we can’t concentrate for 40 minutes, we’re in trouble,” said Tapias. And that talk seemed to pay off for the Bogotá quintero, who arrived at halftime of the game with a six-point lead, 49-43.

Pirates take a 49-43 lead at halftime on Desmond Holloway’s 14 points. Let’s go with everything for the victory! More than 4,000 people in the house to cheer on the most historic team in national basketball🏴‍☠️.#PiratasEsBogotá pic.twitter.com/UV1dtxBdVc – Bogota Pirates (@PiratasBogota) June 19, 2023

The second half of the game was very bad for Piratas, who began to lose many balls and Cafeteros got on the scoreboard and in the process. Tapias asked for time again, but this time the soda didn’t work.

The Armenians, who play as locals in Rionegro, were absolutely superior at the finish of the game. They left at the end of the third quarter with a tie at 67 and settled the game in the last period, ending with a very wide difference.

Mays, the top scorer of the game



Jacquaylon Mays was the great figure for Cafeteros, scoring 35 points, including nine triples, and providing six rebounds and two assists. He had the backing of American Onno Steger, with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

For Pirates, the top scorer was American Desmond Holloway, with 23 points, four rebounds and one assist. His compatriot Jeremy Smith had 17 points, three rebounds and six assists.

The second game of the semifinal will be played this Thursday, starting at 8:10 pm, in Rionegro. If the Pirates manage to win, there would be a third match, on Friday, at the same venue, at 10:10 p.m.

The second semifinal, between Caribbean Storm and Titanes de Barranquilla, will begin this Monday at 8:30 p.m.

SPORTS

More sports news