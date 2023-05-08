Pirates debut in Bogotá against the Titans of Barranquilla

pirates got a successful visit to Cúcuta and defeated the Motilones del Norte in their two duels in Toto Hernández by 85-76 and 79-60 respectively, to close their tour on the road and return to the capital where they will receive the defending champions, Titanes de Barranquilla, on May 11 and 12.

In this way, Piratas is located at the top of the Group A standings with 3 wins and 1 loss for a total of 7 points, tied with the Titans in first position after finishing the first four games of the tournament.

(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’)(Shakira, without Piqué: fans ‘thumbs down’ for her company in Formula 1)

Ready defense and attack



Desmond Holloway and Jeremy Smith They have commanded the offense of the capital team in the first games, receiving the contribution of national players such as Felipe Soler, Rodrigo Peña and Yorbis Altamar in a great start to the season for those led by José Tapias.

The good news for the matches in Bogotá will be the arrival of Sebastián Valencia, the Colombian national team who comes from the Maltese league where he was runner-up with Mellieha Libertas and will reinforce the perimeter of Piratas in what will be his sixth season with the team with the patch .

The matches in Bogotá will take place on Thursday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, May 12 at 8:30 p.m. at the Saltpeter Coliseum and Pirates hopes to count on all their fans to become strong at home and stay at the top of group A.

(Shakira, without Piqué: fans ‘thumbs down’ for her company in Formula 1)

Sports