Tuesday, May 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pirates debut in Bogotá against the Titans of Barranquilla

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Pirates debut in Bogotá against the Titans of Barranquilla


close

pirates

Pirates vs Titans

Pirates vs Titans

The Basketball League continues its course.

pirates got a successful visit to Cúcuta and defeated the Motilones del Norte in their two duels in Toto Hernández by 85-76 and 79-60 respectively, to close their tour on the road and return to the capital where they will receive the defending champions, Titanes de Barranquilla, on May 11 and 12.

See also  Latest news from Tigres: Romario and Lainez are followed, Carioca and Caicedo could leave and the 'Amazonas' won.

In this way, Piratas is located at the top of the Group A standings with 3 wins and 1 loss for a total of 7 points, tied with the Titans in first position after finishing the first four games of the tournament.
(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’)(Shakira, without Piqué: fans ‘thumbs down’ for her company in Formula 1)

Ready defense and attack


Desmond Holloway and Jeremy Smith They have commanded the offense of the capital team in the first games, receiving the contribution of national players such as Felipe Soler, Rodrigo Peña and Yorbis Altamar in a great start to the season for those led by José Tapias.

The good news for the matches in Bogotá will be the arrival of Sebastián Valencia, the Colombian national team who comes from the Maltese league where he was runner-up with Mellieha Libertas and will reinforce the perimeter of Piratas in what will be his sixth season with the team with the patch .

The matches in Bogotá will take place on Thursday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, May 12 at 8:30 p.m. at the Saltpeter Coliseum and Pirates hopes to count on all their fans to become strong at home and stay at the top of group A.

See also  Wanda Nara in Dancing with the Stars, photos in Rome. And Icardi writes ...

(Shakira, without Piqué: fans ‘thumbs down’ for her company in Formula 1)

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Pirates #debut #Bogotá #Titans #Barranquilla

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Once the report of the forensic veterinarians arrived, it was not Jj4 who killed Andrea Papi. Here’s what emerged, it’s a storm

Once the report of the forensic veterinarians arrived, it was not Jj4 who killed Andrea Papi. Here's what emerged, it's a storm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result