Many exclusives are the ones that have PlayStation to his credit, here we can include Horizon Zero Dawn, Little Big Planet, Marvel’s Spider-Man and some other quite outstanding. However, a franchise that would never share with another console is that of God of War, the same one that has just made a presence on the consoles of Xbox but in an unconventional way.

In the official store microsoft you can find a game called War Gods Zeus of Childan obvious copy of Kratos’ adventure that we saw in 2018, in which we can also handle the god of war. However, the appearance of the character leaves a lot to be desired for the players, this also goes for the enemy models in the game.

Here you can check the video:

Developed in Unity, the physics of the game are easily broken by going outside the graphic limits. It also lacks any kind of music or sound effects. Kratos It also doesn’t have an animation to walk backwards, so it just slides backwards. To this we can add that logically he will not have the voice of the character.

Apparently War Gods Zeus of Child Belongs to the Xbox Creators Collectionstore section microsoft where projects are housed that normally do not have the company’s certification. So for now, it can be considered as the hidden area where this type of tribute proposals can be sold without problem, in this case, it costs $3.39.

Remember that the real God of War Is available in PS4 Y PS5.

Via: Eurogamer