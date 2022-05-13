Stefano Cucchi’s parents ended up in hospital after the car in which they were traveling along the Rome-Civitavecchia highway was hit. The driver of the vehicle that caused the accident escaped. His daughter Ilaria told the story in a post on Facebook.

“A large pirate vehicle this morning hit the car with my parents on board while it was traveling on the Rome-Civitavecchia motorway at Monte Romano, sending it head-on – writes Ilaria Cucchi – All the windows in the windows exploded. my parents ended up in hospital with the two carers. Medical examinations are underway but fortunately it seems that my mother only broke a shoulder and my father a knee. I am trying to understand the conditions of the two carers who were hospitalized in a different hospital. The driver of the investing vehicle has escaped. The traffic police are investigating. “

“I appeal – concludes Ilaria Cucchi – to anyone who might have seen something. Come forward. It is not right that you get away with it”.