Pirate Letters | Lawyers also demand money from the innocent – This is how you should react to the letter

The Finnish authorities urge to respond to pirate letters even when a person is sure of his innocence.

Law firms post pirate letters demanding compensation of hundreds of euros from people for illegally sharing a movie or TV series on a peer-to-peer internet network. The claim has been 500 euros for the alleged distribution of one film and 1,300 euros for the distribution of a TV series.

HS,’s article recently revealed that letters have also been sent to the innocent. The reason was revealed to be a system error of the telecom operator, which had connected the IP addresses of those who watched movies with the Bittorrent program in the gray areas of the Internet to the wrong people. Telia has informed 23 of its customers about the error.

As a result of the previous mass mailing of pirated letters, in 2018 the working group of the Ministry of Education and Culture prepared guidelines on copyright control. It urges you to always answer letters even when the recipient of the letter knows that he is innocent of piracy.

Presumption of innocence does not apply to civil cases in the same way as to criminal suspicions. Because of this, a person may unexpectedly find himself in a situation where he has to prove his innocence by writing a letter to a law firm for downloading a movie he is completely unfamiliar with.

Many of those who received pirated letters who responded to HS’s survey said that they ignore them like blackmail letters:

“I have received a similar blackmail letter from Hedman Partners. A total of four letters have already come from there. I have not reacted to them in any way, because I am sure that I have not shared the movie mentioned in the letter. We don’t watch movies at all.“Man

“It has caused a big headache because I am not guilty of the alleged act. I’ve called the police.” Man

“According to our information, we didn’t even have anyone at home at that time. We also have a large library of perfectly legal movies, which I have also told them. I have also announced that they can come and examine our machines.” A woman

“After the fourth letter, I have now been able to take a few months off from the stress caused by the letters. Even though I knew I was innocent, the letters made me anxious every time. The letters seem grossly unfair and a systematic deception of unsuspecting people.” A woman.

Some talk about the painful correspondence they had with the law firm, at the end of which the person’s innocence remains open.

A man who received a pirated letter tells HS that he had to write two counterclaims to a law firm before the claims ran out.

In the end, the defendant was left hanging from a loose gallows. The correspondence ended with the law firm stating that the justifications will be sent to the client, i.e. the film’s official distributor, who will decide on the continuation.

How answer the letter if you are sure of your innocence of the alleged piracy? There are no clear instructions on the subject, but HS prepared tips based on the background of the different parties, the sender of the pirated letters, the recipients and the authorities.

1. Take the letter seriously. The rights holders of the distribution of the film or TV series have given the law office a mandate and it is allowed to post letters. The Supreme Court ruled last year that illegal distribution causes “significant harm”. It increased the number of pirate letters.

2. If you suspect that the letter is a scam or a mistake, ask your telecom operator for confirmation that it has been forced to hand over your contact information by a decision of the market court. For this, you may have to print a separate form.

3. Don’t pay the amount stated in the letter out of sheer fright, even if the sender is really a law firm.

4. From your telecom operator’s billing information, you can see if there was any information about your subscription at all on the day and time when, according to the letter, the violation occurred. You can attach billing information from that time to the answer.

5. In the reply letter, tell why it is not possible for you to have downloaded the movie on the claimed day and time. Also tell me why someone else has not been able to legally download a movie from your subscription.

6. Remember to tell that there is a password for your connection, which is for personal or household use.

7. It is often not enough for the law firm to know that no one was at home at the time of the alleged piracy. You can indicate potential external users.

8. It is not your responsibility to identify possible external users. As an individual, you are only responsible for yourself and your household when you join.