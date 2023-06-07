This Monday, the 10 people detained in the municipality of La Paz, in the State of Mexico where They made “pirate” soft drinks of the Coca Cola brand.

This occurred after the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) confirmed the probable participation of these 10 people in crimes against healthin the modality of whoever allows the alteration of non-alcoholic beverages for human consumption with danger to health and against health in the modality of drug dealing.

It should be remembered that these people were arrested on June 1, through a joint operational action carried out in a building in the La Paz municipality, in which agents of the Mexican Attorney General’s Office participated, as well as elements of the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) and the National Guard (GN).

During the mobilization, a clandestine factory of altered soda was secured supposedly from a soft drink company that produces cola drink.

This operational action was carried out as part of investigations carried out by the State Prosecutor’s Office on properties apparently used for the commission of criminal acts in this region of the entity, for this reason the Agent of the Public Ministry requested the Judicial Authority to issue a search warrant for a address located in Barranca del Muerto street in the Jorge Jiménez Cantú neighborhood.

Once the Judicial Body granted this injunction, elements of the Edoméx Prosecutor’s Office, SEDENA and GN, entered the property, where More than 20,000 bottles were found, of these 4,050 filled with cola drinks.

In the place processing machines were found used for the placement of corks, a bottle washing machine, a water pump, bottles, water tanks and containers with water, more than 200 boxes and transport racks for soft drinks, 100 plastic rolls, 7 sacks with metal corks, 5 sacks with plastic caps.

In the same way, a Ford truck of three and a half tons was seized, which contained 655 boxes of empty soft drink containers of various presentationsbags and wrappers with various narcotics, apparently green grass with the characteristics of marijuana, drugs known as crystal and cocaine in stone, a firearm, chargers and useful cartridges.