After the great success of Mork Borgthe publisher Free League and Limithron revealed that the September 19th spin-off will be released Pirate Borgor the day that marks the parodic “holiday” International Talk Like a Pirate Day.

It is of course an adventure to pirate moldwhich as the publisher himself is keen to point out, was inspired by “history, fantasy, horror… and rum”. THE pre-orders are already open on the Free League online store, which will give you Instant access to PDF before the official release.

Pirate Borg is a game where you will be greedy and dirty scoundrelswho will live and do exactly as the vile predators of the seas did.

You will find a boat, you will recruit a crew for your raids, you will raid, board and get rich. You will get yourself a bigger ship, you will kill things, you will upgrade the ship, you will sneak into some fortresses, you will storm a port, you will possess treasures, you will bury them, you will become infamous, you will seek the treasures of others…

The description of what can be done, listed in a sympathetic way by the publisher, continues more or less in this way, and is more than eloquent (until you get to “Sink in terror with creatures from the depthsdrink all the rum, die in the oceancreate a new character and start over”).

The book that you will have available to play consists of 166 pages and is illustrated in an excellent way, with an artistic style that is both rough and appropriate. For the written parts, it also uses themed fonts and styles.

This tome includes 8 character classeseasy to learn rules for naval combat, stats for 18 vessels, more than 80 NPCs and monsters and more. There is also a sandbox-style adventure, called Curse of Skeleton Pointwhich will be set in eleven pirate-themed locations.

For the occasion of the announcement, a trailer was also released, which we propose in the article, by starting the appropriate player.