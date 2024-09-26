The new expansion of PIRATES BORG is ready to raise the anchor: just in these hours comes the announcement that fans have been waiting for a long time, that is, the achievement of the goal set in the Kickstarter campaign for the new manual Down Among the Dead.

The basic objective has been achieved and skilfully exceeded: over half a million dollars It was collected thanks only to the intervention of fans, who will soon be able to get their hands on the definitive version of the manual.

This disturbing and fascinating D-20 project, which now continues on its path of great successes and expansions by Mork Borg, the publisher Free League and Limithron presented the new project, which quickly achieved great success.

Pirate Borg hit the market about a year ago and has since then achieved great success all over the world: with the new 4 adventures enclosed in Down Among the Dead things get even more interesting.

At the Kickstarter page of the adventure you have the opportunity to make your donation, to view all the benefits for taxpayers and to preview a fragment of the adventure thanks to the preview available in PDF.

The page also contains all the information the many bundles you can purchase whether you are already familiar with pirate adventures or want to try it for the first time.

