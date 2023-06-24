Piratas was left with the desire by one point: Cafeteros goes to the final

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Piratas de Bogotá qualified for the semifinal of the Basketball League.
Taken from the transmission of Win Sports
Piratas de Bogotá qualified for the semifinal of the Basketball League.
The Bogotá team caressed the victory but it was not enough.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Bogota Pirates lost against Cafeteros de Armenia in the semifinal of the Basketball League and was left without the possibility of playing for the title.
The Professor’s Quintet Jose Tapias forced Game 3 after winning Game 2 82-67 on Thursday. But this Friday he didn’t reach him, although he fought back and left a tight 65-64 drama-filled.
The biggest drama came towards the end, when Piratas had possession with a few seconds to go and a point behind, but they were unable to take advantage of their attack.
The final will be played by Cafeteros and Caribbean Storm from San Andrés.
On Thursday, Cribbean Storm from San Andrés gave the big surprise in the Colombian professional basketball league season by defeating Titanes and qualifying for the grand final.
Titanes has been the clear dominator of the tournament, since they had seven consecutive titles, they were on their way to eighth, but the San Andrés box crossed them to break the story.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Piratas #left #desire #point #Cafeteros #final
Leave a Reply