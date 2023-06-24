Piratas was left with the desire by one point: Cafeteros goes to the final

Bogota Pirates lost against Cafeteros de Armenia in the semifinal of the Basketball League and was left without the possibility of playing for the title.

The Professor’s Quintet Jose Tapias forced Game 3 after winning Game 2 82-67 on Thursday. But this Friday he didn’t reach him, although he fought back and left a tight 65-64 drama-filled.

The biggest drama came towards the end, when Piratas had possession with a few seconds to go and a point behind, but they were unable to take advantage of their attack.

The final will be played by Cafeteros and Caribbean Storm from San Andrés.

On Thursday, Cribbean Storm from San Andrés gave the big surprise in the Colombian professional basketball league season by defeating Titanes and qualifying for the grand final.

Titanes has been the clear dominator of the tournament, since they had seven consecutive titles, they were on their way to eighth, but the San Andrés box crossed them to break the story.

SPORTS

