Piratas de Bogotá will play this Friday the move to the semifinals of the League

Pirates of Bogota´.
COURTESY OF THE PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL DIVISION
Pirates of Bogota´.
Professor José Tapias' quintet grows with the support of his fans.
The Piratas de Bogotá quintet shone before their people and defeated Cimarrones de Chocó this Thursday by 67-59 in the second game of their series in the Basketball League play-offs.
Pirates, to finish the task in Bogotá
With the leading role of the North American guard Desmond Holloway, leader in points (17) and rebounds (15), Professor José Tapias’ team recovered after losing in the first game of the series, in Quibdó, by 74-81.
Thus, Piratas forced the third game, which will be played this Friday, around 8:30 pm, at the El Salitre Coliseum.
🏴☠️PIRATES WON AND THERE IS A THIRD GAME IN BOGOTÁ🏴☠️!
The score was 67-59 for Pirates, and the figure? The best fans in the country 🔥🏴☠️.
See you tomorrow at 8:30, Bogotá!#PiratasEsBogotá pic.twitter.com/9c2GsVnWVw
– Bogota Pirates (@PiratasBogota) June 16, 2023
