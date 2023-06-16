Friday, June 16, 2023
Piratas de Bogotá will play this Friday the move to the semifinals of the League

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Piratas de Bogotá will play this Friday the move to the semifinals of the League


Pirates of Bogota

Pirates of Bogota´.

Photo:

COURTESY OF THE PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL DIVISION

Pirates of Bogota´.

Professor José Tapias’ quintet grows with the support of his fans.

The Piratas de Bogotá quintet shone before their people and defeated Cimarrones de Chocó this Thursday by 67-59 in the second game of their series in the Basketball League play-offs.

Pirates, to finish the task in Bogotá

Photo:

COURTESY OF THE PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL DIVISION

With the leading role of the North American guard Desmond Holloway, leader in points (17) and rebounds (15), Professor José Tapias’ team recovered after losing in the first game of the series, in Quibdó, by 74-81.

Thus, Piratas forced the third game, which will be played this Friday, around 8:30 pm, at the El Salitre Coliseum.

