Piranha Bytesthe studio of Gothic, Risen and Elex, is working on a new gamecode name WIKI6which will be released in early 2026. The news emerged from the announcement that the game will receive a grant from the German Ministry of Economy of €3,168,513.

This is the second largest contribution received from a video game in Germany. The first was that of 5.5 million euros given to Chorus, the Fishlabs game. With the money received from Piranha Bytes, which had already received contributions from the German state in the past, the public money obtained by the local studios of the Embracer Group from Germany rises to 15 million dollars.

As for the game itself, nothing has been revealed. Knowing Piranha Bytes it will surely be a Role playing game hardcore. There is a good chance that it will be the sequel to Elex 2, considering that the series was conceived from the beginning as a trilogy. In any case, it is fair to say that these are only hypotheses and that for now there is no official information in this regard. We just have to wait for the three years that separate us from WIKI6.