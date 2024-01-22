As we reported to you, various rumors related to the possible closure of the team Piranha Bytes, famous author of games such as Gothic and Elex. Now, the development team has had their say on the matter stating that it's not over yet.

Game Informer reached out to Piranha Bytes and the CEO Michael Rüve said: “Dear fans, yes, it's true. We, Piranha Bytes, are in a difficult situation. There is a lot of news circulating about us right now and this is our response: Don't think it's over yet! We will do everything to continue to create worlds you can get lost in. This is what our hearts have always beat for. We believe we will succeed. We are creative minds and there is no shortage of ideas! Let's stick together, no matter what.”

“We are now focusing on this goal with all our strength and will do everything to find a partner for this project. As soon as there is news, we will share it with you. Thank you so much for your continued support!”.