The indiscretion reached the Polish newspaper through a (former) employee, who reported that the studio was permanently closed by Embracer Group at the end of June. The report is also accompanied by some photos showing the Piranha Bytes offices being dismantled, which would seem to confirm the veracity of the information.

A new report published by the CD-Action portal seems to confirm the hypotheses of the last few months on the Piranha Bytes shutdown German team behind the popular RPG series Gothic, Elex and Risen .

A painful but predictable ending

At the beginning of the year Embracer Group I had Piranha Bytes listed as one of the possible teams to be cut in its corporate restructuring plan that saw the closure of other teams and numerous layoffs. The German team itself had confirmed that it was in dire straits at the beginning of January with the message on X that you can find below, stating however that there was still hope.

Since then there have been no further updates on the matter and this is also the last official post published on social media by the team, which has since gone silent on the radar. In short, at this point all that is missing is an official announcement, which however may never arrive. According to CD-Action’s source, in fact, The intention of the study is not to publish any statements regarding this matter“letting oneself go peacefully in silence.”

“One of Piranha Bytes’ employees told us that the company responsible for the creation of Gothic ceased operations at the end of June,” CD-Action’s report reads. “The crisis had been going on for a long time, but from time to time investors interested in helping the studio appeared on the horizon.”

“Current Piranha Bytes president Michael Rueve has yet to comment on the fate of the company, but from our information, the studio will most likely not make any official statements, letting itself go quietly and quietly.”