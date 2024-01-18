From the new information on the probable closure of Piranha Bytes emerged in the latest episode of the German-language podcast The Pod, where the hosts reported indiscretions received directly from internal sources and took stock of the situation. From what they have learned, Piranha Bytes is indeed on the verge of close victim of cuts made by Embracer Group.

Embracer Grop strikes again

Meanwhile, it has been learned that Björn Pankratz, one of the founders of the studio, as well as the mind behind the Gothic, Risen and Elex, had left Piranha Bytes at the end of 2023 due to irreconcilable differences with the team. Basically the others wanted to make a new Gothic, which they considered a safer project, while he wanted to continue working on the Elex series.

As mentioned, Piranha Bytes would be another victim of the cuts Embracer Group, which would especially affect studios with games in the early stages of development and whose profitability would be in doubt. Hence the cancellation of Elex 3, whose second chapter went below the publisher's expectations, despite the success of the first chapter. Essentially Piranha Bytes would be shut down after the first failure.

The podcast with the info

THQ Nordicthe label that manages Piranha Bytes, would not be to blame and, indeed, would have defended the studio to the end, going against Embracer Group.

Currently, the closure would not have been announced yet because Embracer Group would have given Piranha Bytes the opportunity to present Elex 3 to other publishers, but the chances of it being taken are very few, considering the aforementioned poor sales of the second chapter.

In the meantime, all the staff members would have been fired (the presenters had the opportunity to see the dismissal letter).

There are still some unclear aspects, such as ownership of the intellectual property of the Elex series, but in general all sources agree that the fate of Piranha Bytes appears sealed, like those from which the news arose in recent days.