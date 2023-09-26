Officials at digital platforms agreed, during the “Future of Digital Platforms” session held yesterday, that there are several challenges facing the work of digital platforms, most notably “electronic piracy,” “postponing content display due to external factors,” “marketing,” and “ Content suitability for all categories.

The Vice President of Content on the Starz Play platform, Tony Saab, said, “Today, at Starz Play, we have several areas that we are working on, including sports, which attracts the most customers in the region,” adding that “our original work is based on the data that we obtain from customers. And what can be produced in a way that suits them.”

Senior Vice President of Content Acquisition and Arabic Channels at OSN, Rola Karam, said that there are a number of challenges that OSN faces daily, including marketing and the suitability of content for all categories. She added: “All competitors face the same challenges.”

For his part, director of the “Shahid” platform, Tariq Ibrahim, said, “An important part of our work is developing the industry in all its forms, especially entertainment, such as drama. In order for us to be able to tell our stories to the world, we need writers who write in an appropriate manner.”