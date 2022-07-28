It is well known that today the war of streaming platforms is latent, with many options on the market that add to Paramount Plus, Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV and more among their ranks. This has generated so much uncertainty among users that they do not opt ​​to pay the membership and prefer to resort to illegal methods.

In addition to this, some customers have directly opted to lend their passwords and accounts to family and friends, this in order to subscribe to the number of possible services, this to share. However, some platforms have decided to change that, restricting use to a single household, forcing users to pay more and therefore some of them have stopped paying.

Another option in terms of piracy is focused on live broadcasts on social networks, either Youtube Y Facebook, places where programs, series, anime and movies are broadcast illegally. Of course, these accounts don’t go very far in their validity, but they have to spend whole days before a penalty is implemented due to the algorithm.

According to a report known as “Dimension and impact of online piracy of audiovisual content in Latin America”made by the Center for the Study of telecommunications from Latin America, in Mexico. 984 million visits generated on illegal sites, 82% is for content related to streaming, specifically with exclusive programs from them.

Inflation hasn’t helped streaming sites enough, but the numbers are expected to rise if an adjustment is reached that users see fit.

Via: ASIET