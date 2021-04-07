Piracy massacre removes the data of 530 million Facebook users

Facebook said that the recently disclosed data leak that affected about 530 million users was due to the misuse of one of its features in 2019, and that the company was able to fill this gap after discovering the problem at that time. Business Insider reported last week that the phone numbers and other data on user files were available on a public database. Facebook said that “malicious entities” obtained the data before September 2019 by “deleting” files exploiting a loophole in the feature to sync contact lists to the social network. The company added that it had identified the problem in time and modified that feature. And Facebook followed through a post on a blog, “As a result of the move we have taken, we are confident that the problem that enabled them to delete this data in 2019 no longer exists.”