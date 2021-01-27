Enough is enough. Following two attacks in less than a month on its container ships, the maritime carrier Maersk is calling for international military intervention to secure the waters of the Gulf of Guinea.

The most recent attack took place on January 13 against the container ship Cardiff en route to Cameroon from the port of Tema, Ghana. Pirates boarded the ship, forcing the crew to seal themselves in the secure area of ​​the ship. This is called the citadel, the equivalent of a panic room in a home. An armored space deemed inviolable where the crew can notify the maritime authorities.

Following the alert launched by the Cardiff, a patrol boat set off and the pirates fled. More fear than harm this time, but the shipping company is calling for protection.

“I would like gray boats to sail around, and have a mandate to intervene”, reacted Aslak Ross, the security manager aboard the 300 Maersk ships. “When there were acts of piracy in the Gulf of Aden 20 years ago, the international community deployed naval forces and secured the scene, Aslak Ross recalls. The same must clearly be done in the Gulf of Guinea. “

The large maritime charterers (Maersk, LLoyd, MSC, CMA-CGM …) are already working together to find a solution to a problem which is becoming more and more serious. Because maritime safety is constantly deteriorating in the Gulf of Guinea. Between January and September 2020, 132 ship attacks were recorded against 119 for the same period of 2019. According to the International Maritime Bureau (BMI), the area accounts for 95% of global kidnappings.

Because it is not the cargo that interests the pirates, only three ships were stolen. The crew for which they can claim the payment of a ransom is much more profitable. 135 crew members were kidnapped in 2020, according to Dryad Global, specializing in maritime safety. The ransom can exceed 200,000 euros for an American or French crew. In fact, it all depends on what the insurance company is prepared to pay.

For a long time, these hostage-taking were contained in the Niger Delta. Hackers attack oil rigs, supply barges and tankers. Piracy justified by political demands for the reappropriation of Nigeria’s oil wealth.

But now piracy extends all along the Gulf of Guinea, an area of ​​5 700 km from Senegal to Angola. A corridor that sees 20,000 ships pass a year, which are easy prey. The pirates here are much richer than the fishermen in Somalia, and their actions more aggressive. They have heavier armaments and their more powerful boats allow them to move away from the coast. To the point that the International Maritime Bureau recommends that captains not approach closer than 250 miles from the coast (approximately 450 km).

According to Jakob P. Larsen, head of security for the Bimco maritime charter group, the securing operation is not very complicated. “Two frigates with their helicopter, supported by aerial surveillance are enough to put a lot of pressure on the pirates”, explains this former head of NATO’s naval operations to Shipping Watch website.

Except that you have to find a home port for the flotilla, an airfield for the planes and finance everything! Finally, we also need a had-hoc institution to judge the pirates. The Danish government is working with the riparian countries to secure their partnership, but this will all take time.

Finally, the strategic interests of the Gulf of Guinea are not those of the Horn of Africa, where a large part of maritime traffic to Europe passes, be it oil or Chinese manufactured products. So much so that the international community is slow to react.