Piracy | Finnish-born Kim Dotcom can be extradited to the United States

Piracy|Kim Dotcom is accused in the United States of, among other things, copyright infringement and money laundering.

German-Finnish Kim Dotcomto be born Kim Schmitzcan be extradited to the United States according to the decision of the New Zealand Attorney General. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

The case is related to the Megaupload service, which Dotcom was founding at the beginning of the millennium. According to US authorities, the service made it possible to download and share copyrighted products such as music and movies. The authorities estimate that the action has meant more than 500 million dollars in lost income for film and record companies.

At the same time, the service generated more than 175 million dollars in turnover.

Dotcom is accused in the United States of copyright infringement, conducting an illegal business, fraud and money laundering.

Megaupload was a site where anyone could upload material, legal or illegal. The site cooperated with copyright organizations, but they felt that the cooperation was nothing more than a diversion in a way that did not comply with US copyright laws.

According to Dotcom, he had no authority to control what was uploaded to the service. In addition, according to him, copyright holders have been able to remove content immediately and without asking. He has been fighting his extradition since 2012, when police raided his Auckland mansion.

“I have considered all the information carefully and have decided that Mr. Dotcom should be extradited to the United States for trial,” New Zealand’s Attorney General Paul Goldsmith said in a statement.

“As is customary, I have allowed Mr. Dotcom a brief moment to consider and seek advice on my decision. I am not, therefore, going to comment further on the matter at this time.”

Dotcom himself appeared rather defiant in the X message service after the decision. The updates he shares on X are full of spreading conspiracy theories, admiring the Russian president Vladimir Putin and the owner of X Elon Musk towards and praise of cryptocurrencies.

“I love New Zealand. I’m not leaving,” he wrote accompanied by a kiss emoticon.