Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 7:35 p.m.



Ingredients: 2 rice blood sausages (Burgos); 2 sprouts of piquillo peppers; 1 sweet onion; 1 green pepper; Ketchup; Olive oil; Salt; Pepper.

In a frying pan with a little oil, sauté the piquillo peppers for a couple of minutes on each side over low heat with the pot covered so that they soften. We reserve. In the same pan, (adding oil if necessary) we sauté the finely chopped onion and green pepper. After 15 minutes, we add the blood sausages without the skin and with the shredded meat. We raise the heat and keep stirring so that all the filling is done well. When it is almost done, we add the juice from the jars of peppers and a couple of tablespoons of tomato sauce. We cover and leave for another 10 minutes. We let it cool and, with this farce, we fill the piquillos. We put them in an oven-proof dish and cover them with tomato sauce. We salt and pepper. We will have them in the oven at 200 degrees for about ten minutes.