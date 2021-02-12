If these days the government tries to make something clear, it is that it is monitoring inflation. But if there is an even more verifiable truth, it is that inflation circumvents that vigilance and escapes. However, persistence in the problem does not ensure a change in strategy. In April 2020, and facing the sustained increase in the cost of living, the President announced that the Buenos Aires mayors would be the new and, now, effective price controllers.

There were images of communal chiefs with theatrical gestures of concern in front of the gondolas. Almost a year passed and the inflationary index for January reached a high 4%. Did the mayors fail in their vigilante effort?

Just in case, and to redouble the bet, this month it was Minister Kulfas and Secretary of Commerce Paula Español who walked the supermarkets of San Juan and Villa Crespo and took a photo of themselves looking rigorously at the careful price labels.

If the plan stumbled into its futility, the government is struck by its lack of alternatives. On the contrary, it reinforces their obstinacy: to the controlling troop today has some 20,000 members of the Barrios de Pie, Corriente Clasista y Combativa and Movimiento Evita movements with the mission of verifying costs. It is to be expected that inspectors, mayors, ministers and picketers do not coincide in the same supermarket because they could even outnumber customers.

Matías Kulfas looking at the prices of meat at popular prices in a supermarket in San Juan.

Beyond any irony, the concrete thing is that in Economics they do not find the appropriate instruments against inflation. And in the face of that impotence, President Alberto Fernández reiterates a hackneyed formula and this time loaded with a questionable symbolic weight. Because sending picketers to the supermarkets is also saying that the rise in prices is a problem of “rich against poor”. And it is in fact outsourcing a task that only corresponds to the State.

The Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, tried to moderate the tone and spoke of “collaboration”, but from the activist groups they lowered another line: “Price makers and large economic groups (…) have decided to go for the pocket of workers …”, they expressed in a statement. In that message, more than a desire to collaborate, an accusation is read.

And what will the piqueteros do in the super? Perhaps to verify the availability of products and the observance of the Cared Prices, impossible due to lack of technical instruments to carry out a more sophisticated task. The other is the warning that “If they find non-compliance they will promote a boycott against the supermarket”, as quoted by the newspaper Página 12. Little game for the populist rostrum one goes to know how it aligns with the technical discourse of Minister Guzmán. Government Mysteries.

The truth is that with a minimum estimate of 40% inflation for this year, surely it will not be the intervention of the picketers that will solve the problem, and It is urgent to resort to a less voluntaristic strategy.

In a country that in the last decades has had Monitored Prices, Concerted Prices, Controlled Prices, Clear Prices, Maximum Prices and Cared Prices, among other programs, the only thing that was sustained are High Prices.

It sounds like a joke, but it is a drama.