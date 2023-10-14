A decision that will cause discussion

News comes from Brazil that risks monopolizing much of the attention of the Formula 1 world in the coming weeks. It’s not about ‘track issues’, but about much more delicate topics which concern two world champions who, even at a distance, never got along very well with each other: Nelson Piquet And Lewis Hamilton. Those with a good memory will remember that the former Brazilian driver, who often ended up at the center of controversy in the past for behavior that was anything but irreproachable, in March was sentenced to pay a hefty fine – 5 million reais, over 930 thousand euros – to have expressed racist and homophobic comments against the seven-time Mercedes champion.

The facts

The incriminated facts date back to November 2021when Piquet, guest took the Brazilian broadcaster Enerto, had used rather harsh names for Hamiltonrepeatedly called “net”. Not only that: in reference to the 2016 season and the title lost to Nico Rosberg, Piquet had relaunched: “He must have pushed himself a little too hard in that period and didn’t drive well”. Intolerable words, but now they have been re-evaluated by the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories, the federal area of ​​the country includes the capital Brasilia. The court has indeed the fine imposed on Piquet was cancelledas reported by the Brazilian site Metropolis. According to what the site reported, Piquet’s words were considered a “deboche”, a “mockery“, but not a “hate speech“.

No racism or homophobia

The word “neguinho” – the one used by Piquet to define Hamilton in a way that seemed evidently denigrating – was accepted because “the use of colloquial language terms [informale]even if permeated by subtle or involuntary racist inspiration and inappropriate, do not have sufficient gravity and relevance to characterize the collective damage“. Even the other offensive comment, initially accused of homophobia, was let through, as “the defendant’s comments could also have been the subject of sexual practices between a man and a woman, so it is not possible to derive from this the existence of hate speech against homosexuals“.

Appeal pending

The lawyer representing one of the associations that had initiated the legal action against Piquet – Educafro – declared that the decision is not, “Unfortunately”, amazing: “We will immediately appeal to the Federal Supreme Court. We have just witnessed a trial based on the premises adopted in 19th century Brazil. We were not surprised by the decision, because unfortunately prejudice and discrimination prevail in Brazilian institutions.”commented.