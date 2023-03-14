In June 2022, the separation of Shakira and Gerard Pique and a lot of water has passed under the bridge in these months.

The couple does not stop being news and more when one of the two ‘gives their faces’ to the media, as happened last week.

(Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)

(Piqué receives a spicy dart from Adele, after Shakira’s presentation with Bizarrap)

The show is not over. The Colombian referred again to what she has felt in recent months and before announcing his separation with Piqué, when he was on a program in USA.

Hard words

“I have believed that fable that a woman definitely needs a man, I have always been quite dependent on men, I have to confess it,” said the Barranquillera.

His presence on ‘The Tonight Show’, which is one of the most watched programs in the United States and Shakira has been there, who was accompanied by Bizarrap, with whom she did one of her latest songs, ‘BZRP Music Session #53′.

Cautious?

Jordi Baste, presenter of the Catalan program ‘El món’ to RAC1, asked him on that occasion if he had heard the song by his ex-partner and the Argentine producer, and this was the former player’s response on Barcelona.

“Yes, obviously,” he replied. And he added: “I don’t want to talk about it, I don’t think it touches“, although he later touched on the subject again.

“I don’t want to talk. We have a responsibility, Those of us who are parents must protect our children. Everyone makes their decisions. I don’t feel like talking anymore. I just want my kids to be okay,” she said.

(Lorenzo insists on a mix of old and new for friendlies in Asia, analysis)

SPORTS