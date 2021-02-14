Gerard Piqué, Barcelona player, has been in the center of the storm in recent weeks. Away from the pitch for a injury to the ligaments in your right knee, from which he is already close to fully recovering after training with the group, his statements in the DjMariio and Ibai Llanos channels has had a great impact.

So much so that the Competition Committee has opened a file for his words against the arbitration establishment. However, the central Blaugrana has been the protagonist this Sunday for very different reasons. In this day, Catalonia celebrates elections to the community, for which the PSC presents the former Minister of Health Salvador Illa.

Piqué, like many other Catalan citizens, He has gone, together with his son Milan, to the electoral college that corresponds to him to exercise his right to vote. And there he has been, with a pleasant surprise: the chairman of the table was his brother Marc. “Go vote and see your brother as chairman,” Gerard has shared on his social networks.

Among the comments to his publication, the one of some users who nominate him as future manager of Barcelona stands out. “The table president and you of Barça” or “this president is in his blood” are several of the answers.

Marc Piqué, the youngest of the family

Marc is the youngest (1992) of the Piqué Bernabeu family and he is also the administrator of Kerad Esports, the company owned by Gerard Piqué that is dedicated to eSports application development, and from which other companies have emerged, such as Kosmos Global Holding.