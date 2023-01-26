Gerard Piqué made his love story official with Clara Chia Marti by sharing a couple selfie on his official Instagram account.

A photo that should silence the controversy between the two while Shakira celebrates (and invoices) the climb of the hit parades with the song that tells the end of the love story with her husband. The former footballer wanted to silence the rumors of another alleged love affair, this time against his new partner.

The first couple photo with the 22-year-old model then appeared. Confirming that the images speak for themselves, Gerard chose not to add any captions to the post. While there were many comments that the shot aroused. Among the many also that of the Spanish journalist Jordi Martin (who recently revealed some burning background on Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi) who wrote: “I hope you will invite me to your wedding”. But not everyone feels the same way, still criticizing Piqué for choosing her.